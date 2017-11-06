Longtime Shreveport firefighter dies; visitation being held today

Charlie Sanford "Sandy" Davis Jr., 62, of Keithville, when he started off with the Shreveport Fire Department (left) and in July 2015 (Source: KSLA News 12 archives)

Visitation is being held Monday evening for a longtime Shreveport firefighter and former director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Charlie Sanford "Sandy" Davis Jr., 62, of Keithville, battled colon cancer for more than 4.5 years. He died Friday.

Friends and relatives will pay their respects during visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Summer Grove Baptist Church, 8924 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

His funeral is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the same church with graveside services afterward in Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road in Shreveport.

Davis retired in May after working three years for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Previously, he retired as chief of safety with theShreveport Fire Department, which he joined in 1978.

Davis was first diagnosed with cancer in April 2013.

"When I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013, until today, I have never once asked 'Why me.' I've always said 'Why not me?'" Davis told KSLA News 12 in July 2015.

Among his survivors are his wife of 43 years, two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren and two brothers.

