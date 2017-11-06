Bossier Parish man accused of sex crimes involving 2 girls

ARRESTED: James Michael Durham Jr., 33, of Haughton, one count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier Parish man suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two girls ages 15 and 8 has been arrested.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old James Michael Durham Jr., of Haughton, was arrested in Houston and brought back to Bossier Parish late last week.

Authorities issued warrants for his arrest more than two weeks ago.

Durham has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

He is being held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.