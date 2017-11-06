Too lewd or suggestive? LA governor being asked to decide

A petition aims to remove this image from a billboard in Shreveport. (Source: change.org)

A petition on change.org aims to remove an advertisement from a billboard along Interstate 20 in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The effort started by Stephanie Giddens targets an advertisement for Larry Flynt's Hustler's Club on Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport.

Her petition argues that the billboard is lewd and suggestive.

"The picture changes frequently and, depending on the girl being shown, so does the level of suggestiveness. Currently, there is a girl licking what I assume is cake from her finger in a very suggestive manner."

It goes on to say that many children see the advertisement daily and should have a right to not be exposed to it.

"I don't feel like I should have to see it and I don't feel like my child should have to see it or any children, I just feel like its pushing the envelope and my main concern is that the billboard seems to have pushed the envelope just a little bit more every time and I'm very concerned about if this billboard is ok then what is the next girl going to be depicted as," Giddens said.

The effort even asks Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to step into the debate.

So far, the petition has received more than 5,400 signatures.

As an alternative, Giddens says, the club's advertisement should show a logo instead of graphic and/or suggestive images.

"My intention and my hope for this petition is that the nature of the billboard will change."

Meanwhile, people at a trucking company near the billboard say the sign shouldn't be taken so seriously.

The billboard is owned by Driggers Outdoor in Ruston.

The owners of Driggers and the Hustler's Club refused to comment on the debate.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.