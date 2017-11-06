Police ID body found in Texarkana creek as missing father

Texarkana, TX police are investigating after a body was found in a creek Monday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, TX police have identified the body of a man found in a creek Monday morning as Anthony Carmeli.

Carmeli's body was discovered around 8 a.m. in Swampoodle Creek that runs along the Texas Viaduct bridge near 3rd and Elm streets.

Authorities say Carmeli was last seen at his children's soccer practice in the 1500 block of Pine Street in Texarkana, Texas in September.

"After asking another parent there to watch his children while he 'took care of something,' Carmeli left on foot in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since," says a post on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department's Facebook page.

Police say his cell phone was turned off shortly after he left the soccer practice.

"His wife dropped him and the children off at the soccer fields. She then left in their vehicle for a few minutes to run some errands. It was during this time that he left," Texarkana, Texas, police said.

Police say people were walking by when they saw the body and called 911.

Carmeli's body appears to have been there for several weeks police say.

The cause and time frame of his death has not been determined.

Carmeli’s body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences of Dallas for an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene.

