Shreveport pastor responds following deadly TX church shooting

A Shreveport pastor is opening up about the horrific events that unfolded Sunday at a church in Sutherfield Springs, Texas.

That church shooting killed at least 26 people and injured more than a dozen. The youngest victim was 5-years-old.

The associate minister of the Light of the World Church of God Shazondra Lenard was worshiping during her Sunday afternoon church service in the Queensborough neighborhood when she received a news alert about the shooting.

She says she immediately went into prayer.

“Nowhere appears to be safe now. Rural towns or big cities. Churches of schools,” said Lenard.

Churches are regarded as a sanctuary and safe space for Christians to worship freely, but now Lenard says she feels threatened.

Lenard calls the attacks “a violation because that is your safe place to worship God in your own way.”

Lenard also works at Mooretown Collegiate Academy. She thinks some of the safety precautions used in schools may also need to be implemented in churches.

This shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern-day Texas history, but the minister is hoping that people keep their faith.

Lenard believes God “allows things to happen in order to bring us back to him to show us that he is in control and bring us together.”

