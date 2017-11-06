SPD: Man shot after gunman kicks in door

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is recovering after he told police someone kicked in his door and shot him Sunday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Fuller Street.

From evidence gathered at the scene and information from witnesses, detectives learned that 56-year-old Greg Edwards and his girlfriend were asleep inside of their home when they heard a noise at the front door.

Edwards went to investigate the noise when at least two people began firing multiple shots at him, hitting him once in the leg.

The people took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say shell casings were found near the front entryway of the house.

Edwards was taken to University Health hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.