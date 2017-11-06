Woman ejected, killed in Webster Parish crash identified

According to a KSLA News 12 crew at the scene, a pickup truck could be seen rolled over in the median. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police are working a crash along Interstate 20 in Webster Parish. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash along Interstate 20 in Webster Parish Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. west of the Hwy 371 exit.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation revealed 43-year-old Tammy Lair of Minden was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 east on I-20 when, for reasons still under investigation, she lost control of the truck, exited the roadway, and overturned.

Lair was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected, troopers say.

Lair sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

The possibility of impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Debris was reportedly seen in both west and eastbound lanes of I-20.

Traffic was down to one lane and congested in both directions as crews worked to clear the crash.

