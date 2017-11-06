LA State Police: 1 dead after being ejected from crash along I-20

According to a KSLA News 12 crew at the scene, a pickup truck could be seen rolled over in the median. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police are working a crash along Interstate 20 in Webster Parish. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police Troop G is working a fatal crash along Interstate 20 in Webster Parish Monday morning.

The crash happened sometime after 4 a.m. just west of the Hwy 371 exit.

According to a KSLA News 12 crew at the scene, a pickup truck could be seen rolled over in the median.

The coroner's office was at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the truck was heading eastbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

There was only one person in the vehicle and they were ejected and pronounced dead, according to troopers.

The name of the driver has not yet been released until next of kin is notified.

Debris was reportedly seen in both west and eastbound lanes of I-20.

Traffic was down to one lane and slowed down in both directions as crews investigate and work to clear the crash.

