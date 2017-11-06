Shreveport fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning. 

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the Church's Chicken in the 2600 block of Lakeshore Avenue. 

Police say a man entered the restaurant with a handgun as an employee was opening up. 

The gunman robbed the employee of the deposits and took off, according to police. 

The gunman is described as being about 140 pounds wearing a gray hoodie and a rag over his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

