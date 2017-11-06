Police trying to ID suspect in slaying of man in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A 42-year-old man died after being shot in his chest late Sunday night in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, police said.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Fair Park Terrace Apartments in the 3400 block of Mertis Avenue.

Witnesses and evidence indicate the man was shot at least once while arguing with someone who goes by the aliases Junkman Joe or Joe, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The wounded man was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he died a short time later.

Now police are trying to identify Junkman Joe.

He is described as a heavyset man who stands 5’9” to 5’11” tall, frequents the city's Queensborough and Lakeside neighborhoods and is said to drive a small black truck that frequently is seen towing a utility trailer.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

And Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the fatal shooting.

This homicide followed a violent Sunday afternoon and evening during which two people were shot in separate shootings.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.