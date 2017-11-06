1 dead in Queensborough shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is dead after he was shot in the chest late Sunday night in the Queensborough neighborhood, according to Shreveport police.

Police say just before 11 p.m. they arrived to the 3400 block of Exposition Avenue and found the man who had been shot.

Police said they received a call from an apartment complex on Mertis about the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

The shooting follows a violent Sunday afternoon and evening where two people were shot in separate shootings.

