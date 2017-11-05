More than 200 teams take part in robotics competition

These teams won honors at a robotics competition Nov. 4 in the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City. (Source: National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center)

Teams from three Bossier and Caddo schools went home with first-place trophies after a regional robotics contest.

The competition was held Saturday at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City.

The “Powering the Future” challenge required teams to use their robots to explore an uncharted island and learn about energy resources.

The Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit is a series of three cyber and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competitions for students in grades 3-12.

Saturday's contest drew more than 200 teams from public and private schools and home-school and after-school programs in Bossier, Caddo, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Sabine and Webster parishes.

The goal of the hands-on challenges is to introduce STEM concepts and their applications and reinforce STEM fundamentals learned in the classroom, according to a post on the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center's Facebook page.

SATURDAY'S WINNERS

Elementary division

First: W.T. Lewis Team 2

Second: Central Park Team 2

Third: Plantation Park Team 2

Middle school division

First: Elm Grove Team 1

Second: Cope Middle Team 9

Third: Haughton Middle Team 6

High school division

First: Donnie Bickham Team 1

Second: Southwood Team 1

Third: Donnie Bickham Team 5

