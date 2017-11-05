Man wounded in a leg, another in a hand in separate shootings

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting the afternoon of Nov. 5 in which a man says he was shot in one of his hands while driving in the 2400 block of Midway Avenue. (Source: Javonti Thomas/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a report of another shooting.

The latest happened at 10:39 p.m. Sunday on Mertis Avenue between Jackson and Querbes streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Details are not yet available.

About four hours earlier, there was a shooting in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jerry Foster and another man got into an argument at a convenience store that led to that shooting at 6:43 p.m. Sunday.

Foster was walking in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street when the other man reportedly rode by on a bicycle and shot more than once at him.

Officers responding to a report of a man having been shot found Foster in the 5100 block of Ellison Street.

That's between Cleveland Avenue and Baxter Street,

Foster was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot would to his left leg.

Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Shreveport police dispatched seven units on the call.

At the same location were three Shreveport Fire Department medic units on a medical emergency.

More than four hours earlier, there was a shooting in the 2400 block of Midway Avenue.

That's between Mansfield Road and Portland Avenue.

Tyrone Levy, 26, told investigators he was driving west on Midway at 2:25 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black car pulled alongside him and began firing a gun into his car.

Officers investigating a call about a man having been shot found Levy in the 2400 block of Carrie Avenue with a gunshot wound to one of his hands.

Authorities said he refused medical treatment.

Investigators found several shell casings in the 2400 block of Midway. There also was evidence that Levy's vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

No arrest has been made in either shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the shootings to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimes Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Crime Stoppers receives information anonymously and pays rewards for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects involved in crimes.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.