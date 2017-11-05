Crash victim's family seeks justice in alleged DWI case

Larry Thomas Daughtry, 33, of Bossier City, remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, where he was booked at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 27. His bonds total $101,000. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Larry Thomas Daughtry, 33, of the 300 block of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, faces charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injury and one count of DWI. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Veronica Fruge monitored her husband's fading pulse but otherwise could only watch as he slipped away.

It was shortly after 10:30 the night of Oct. 26 and they had just been involved in a collision.

"I just heard the noise of the two vehicles hitting," recalled Veronica Fruge, a hospice nurse.

The Bossier City resident freed herself and their 14-year-old son, Pacey, of the mangled wreckage that had been their car.

After getting the teenager to safety, Veronica Fruge rushed back to check on her husband, 38-year-old Joshuah Fruge, who was trapped behind the car's steering wheel.

"And I felt his chest. And when I, you know, gave him a breath of air, I could hear the gurgling in his lungs."

Authorities say a pickup traveling north on Barksdale Boulevard crossed the median and into the southbound lanes, where it collided head-on with the Fruges' car.

Now 33-year-old Larry Thomas Daughtry, of the 300 block of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

Louisiana law says the punishment for a conviction on that charge is five to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

"I want attention drawn to this," said Krystal Benton, Veronica Fruge's sister.

"I want people to rally around and support us and help us go to trial."

Daughtry also is charged with two counts of vehicular negligent injury and one count of driving while intoxicated.

He remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where he was booked at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 27. His bonds total $101,000.

Veronica Fruge says she has thought a lot about Daughtry since that night.

"I forgive him. I know that, I just feel like I know he didn't maliciously, intentionally try to kill my husband.

"But he did, but He did," she added while fighting off tears.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Joshuah Fruge.

The goal is $10,000. As of Sunday night, $4,365 had been pledged.

Every day in America, 28 people die in drunken-driving crashes.

