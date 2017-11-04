Elementary students get jump start in education, career planning

Elementary school students in Caddo Parish got an early start in preparing for college and careers Friday.

The annual Cherokee Park Learning Carnival took place at Cherokee park elementary.

The theme this year was Learning is a Journey, Destination Education.

Several area businesses and groups showed up to teach students about how to make the best plan for the future.

Cherokee Park's principal Tangela Sylvie explained the purpose behind the event.

"We want the kids to know that elementary school gets you ready for college and career readiness," said Sylvie. "We just want them to know what they have to do, why education is important at an early age so that they can become successful lifelong learners."

Southern University Shreveport, Wiley College, the Caddo Sheriff's office and Louisiana Workforce Commission were all in attendance.

