A Texas DPS Trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.
