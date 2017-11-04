Grammy winning artist David Phelps to play in SWAR

Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps will be featured in a seasonal celebration concert in Hope, AR, on Thursday, November 16.

The event will be at the Hempstead Hall on AR Hwy 29 at 7 p.m.

David Phelps of Tomball, TX, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist.

He has performed at numerous venues across the world, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Many of the songs that will be featured during the event are included on Phelps’ O Holy Night recording, as well as his recently release Hymnal recording, which includes arrangements such as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

