AT&T U-VERSE users experiencing sound issues with LSU-Alabama Ga - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

AT&T U-VERSE users experiencing sound issues with LSU-Alabama Game

(source: WAFB) (source: WAFB)
(KSLA) -

KSLA News 12 has received several calls from AT&T U-Verse users reporting no sound on the LSU-Alabama game.

Please contact AT&T U-Verse to report the problem.

AT&T is aware of the problem and says they hope to have it resolved soon.

KSLA News 12's Casey Viera is at the game and you can find updates here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly