Man arrested in NWLA for New Orleans bank robbery

The FBI posted this photo of the man they say robbed the Fidelity Bank in New Orleans Thursday, November 2. (Source: The Federal Bureau of Investigation)

A man was arrested in the Shreveport Bossier City area for his alleged involvement in a New Orleans bank robbery, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Field Office.

40-year-old Eddie James from New Orleans was taken into custody by the Louisiana State Police Friday without incident.

James is accused of entering the Fidelity Bank in the 1200 block of S. Carrolton Avenue in New Orleans, approaching the teller counter and passing a demand note.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, FBI agents say he ran off.

The investigation was jointly coordinated by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and the New Orleans Police Department.

People can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.

