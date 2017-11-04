Veterans Day deals around the ArkLaTex

Veterans Day 2017 will be on Saturday, November 11 and the designated Federal Holiday on Friday, November 10.

To show appreciation to the military, businesses are offering deals on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to each retailer and restaurant to make sure they are participating in each deal.

Check out the list of deals being offered to military members with proof of an ID:

Tuesday, November 7:

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco from 5 pm to close.

Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans.

Friday, November 10:

Boomtown Casino and Hotel Bossier City & New Orleans

Veterans will receive a complimentary lunch

A veteran’s card or valid military ID must be presented to the buffet cashier to qualify for the complimentary meal.

It will be at Cattleman’s Buffet from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Visit www.boomtownbossier.com for more details

Saturday, November 11:

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day.

Provide proof of service required.

Bruegger’s Bagels

U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Hooters

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Little Caesars Pizza

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Margaritaville Resort & Casino

Free Veterans Day Brunch to all active duty and retired military from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Margaritaville’s World Tour Buffet

Veterans will receive their free meal with the presentation of any of these forms of identification:

Veteran’s ID card (US Department of Veteran Affairs)

Military ID for active members

Military Dependent ID

Copy of DD214

Outback Steakhouse

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day.

Must have valid identification.

Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.

To receive the offer, show a valid military ID.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Sam's Town Hotel & Casino, Shreveport

Offering a free buffet for all active, inactive, and retired military personnel at the International Buffet from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Please present your military ID or DD-214 and receive one free buffet.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans can select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12.

This offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, November 13:

Golden Corral

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Golden Corral will offer a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

