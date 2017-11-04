Senior project morphs into big Lake Bistineau cleanup

Pictured left to right: Rusty Williford, volunteer, State Senator Ryan Gatti of Bossier City and Haughton H.S. senior Abby Turner take KSLA crew out on Lake Bistineau on a major cleanup day (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

The next time you hear someone ask, 'what can one person do?' you might want to tell them the story of Abby Turner.

Turner is the 17-year-old Haughton High School student who turned her senior project into a massive cleanup effort at Lake Bistineau this weekend.

Turner remembered the moment, a few months back, when she spotted lots of trash in and around Lake Bistineau and wasn't happy about it.

So Turner turned Lake Bistineau's garbage problem into her senior project at Haughton High School and began planning for a modest cleanup day effort.

After all her planning and preps, this weekend three to four dozen volunteers turned out to help her clean up Bistineau.

"We've just really tried to get it (out) publicly. I had a robocall that went out to all the people around here. And so that's how we've gotten the word out," explained Turner.

And beyond local media reports on the cleanup project that helped as well, Turner even made her volunteer pitch on the Facebook page of District 36 State Senator Ryan Gatti of Bossier City

Sen. Gatti told us he's a believer when it comes to Turner's abilities and was glad to help.

"When you really know you've found a leader is when people come on a Saturday morning," started Gatti, "when it's overcast, thousands of other things to do and they're in their mud boots picking up trash on islands like this one."

In fact, Turner told us her biggest and most pleasant surprise involved the large turnout of volunteers.

"I didn't know how many people would actually get involved and try to help me and, you know, get the word out," added Turner.

For their part, volunteers told us they heard that message asking for their help loud and clear.

That included Turner family friend Rusty Williford, who took us on a short boat ride to show us cleanup areas..

"There's a lot of trash. It's going to make a difference," concluded Williford.

The owner of Best Waste Services volunteered the use of his garbage trucks for this cleanup effort and estimated their haul at several tons of trash - all to keep Lake Bistineau a great place to visit.

The cleanup got underway at 10 a.m. and continued through 3 p.m. on both sides of the lake.

