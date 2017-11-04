City of Marshall to offer warrant recall program

The Marshall Municipal Court is offering a warrant recall program for the week of Nov. 13-17. (Source: Google Maps)

People in Marshall will soon be able to pay their warrant without being arrested.

The Marshall Municipal Court is offering a warrant recall program for the week of Nov. 13-17. The court is located at 303 W. Burleson Street.

This program will allow anyone with an active warrant, issued by a judge of the municipal court, to come in to meet with court staff and settle their case without being arrested.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant can have the $50 warrant fee waived if they can pay the fine in full.

If unable to pay the fine in full, a payment plan can be arranged. The court staff will discuss this with each individual.

Payments can be made in person with cash, credit card or money order.

Individuals may also pay online at www.trafficpayment.com or by calling 1-800-444-1188.

