3 people in custody after fatal shooting in Miller County

Three people in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon are in custody in Miller County.

Deputies have a warrant for 21-year-old Kiana Keshaun Montgomery, 19-year-old Shaynesha Martin and 20-year-old Ke’Erica Turner on aggravated robbery.

The shooting happened at 81-year-old Buddy Cates’ residence on Genoa Road at Miller County Road 290 when a man tried to rob him in his home.

Deputies say the Cates shot and killed the would-be robber.

“Whoever got the biggest gun and fastest will be boss when it is all said and done. In this case, it was me,” said Cates.

The wounded man was taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not yet released his name.

Investigators are awaiting positive identification from the Arkansas State Crime Lab of the man killed during the robbery.

No charges have been filed against Cates.

The three suspects are being held at Miller County Detention Center.

