Shreveport man sentenced 10 years in prison after fifth DWI

A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for driving while intoxicated on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Jesus J. Maldonado, 30, was sentenced on one count of driving while intoxicated, his fifth offense.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to the July 25, 2017, guilty plea, a Barksdale security officer pulled over Maldonado’s vehicle on April 13, 2017, after it was seen driving erratically and showing signs of being in a wreck.

Maldonado has been convicted on four previous occasions of driving while under the influence on Oct. 20, 2007, in Bossier city, June 21, 2009, in Los Angeles, CA, March 8, 2013, in Shreveport and May 16, 2013, in Shreveport.

