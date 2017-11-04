Authorities arrest 18 in SWAR drug roundup

Authorities are still looking for top left: David Brown, top right: Michael Butler, bottom left: Latoya Robinson, bottom right: Qwintoruis Tatum (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

The task force arrested 18 people in a roundup Wednesday known as Operation Timez Up. (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

An 11-month investigation by the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force in Texarkana, AR, and Miller County lands more than a dozen people in police custody.

The task force arrested 18 people in a roundup Wednesday known as Operation Timez Up.

The arrests were made related to the delivery of controlled substances including methamphetamine.

On top of the 18 arrested, authorities are still looking for four others:

David Brown: 1 count Delivery Qwintorius Tatum: 3 counts delivery Latoya Robinson: 1 count delivery Michael Paul Butler: 1 count delivery

Here is a list of the people who were arrested in Operation Timez Up:

Iva Harris: 1 count delivery Larry Taylor: 2 counts delivery Donald Martin: 4 counts delivery Darrin Phillips: 3 counts delivery Stacy Franklin: 2 counts delivery Christie Harris: 3 counts delivery Roderick Starks: 3 counts delivery Johnene Salsedo: 2 counts delivery Danny Lewis: 1 count delivery Lindsey Hamby: 5 counts delivery Savanna Works: 2 counts delivery Jason Weave: 1 count delivery Anthony Brown: 1 count delivery Travorious Watson: 1 count delivery Daniel Whiseant: 1 count delivery Jessica Cahall: TTDP felony warrant POCS Joe Taylor: hindering apprehension William Bradley: 3 counts delivery

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspect please call Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3130.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.