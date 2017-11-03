BCPD: Man in custody after pointing gun at woman, shooting car

Gunman in custody after firing several shots

One man is in police custody after shots were fired on Friday night in Bossier City.

Officers got the call after 8:30 p.m to the 1300 block of Hamilton Circle, near Cox Street in Bossier City.

According to Bossier City Police Spokesman Mark Natale, no one was injured. One man reportedly pointed a gun at a woman and later shot a vehicle that was parked on the street.

The gunman then fled the scene. Several officers and their police units arrived on scene to search for the gunman.

Police found the suspect hiding at a nearby house and took him into custody.

No word on charges at this time.

