Final dream granted to terminally ill Bossier City woman

Myrtle White of Bossier City is seen shortly after learning Dream Foundation would grant her dream of going to Las Vegas. (Source: Amedisys Hospice staff)

Sometimes dreams really do come true. Just ask a Bossier City woman who's now on her way to Las Vegas this weekend.

It's all thanks to a relatively new partnership between Amedisys Hospice and the non-profit group called Dream Foundation.

We caught up with 62-year-old Myrtle White of Bossier City, just hours before her scheduled flight for her dream trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I just want to go out there. And I want to hear the jackpot and I'm going to call ya'll," smiled White.

Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization out of Santa Barbara, California that's granted more than 27,000 final dreams for terminally ill adults since 1994.

The experience is designed to offer the patients and their families inspiration, comfort and closure.

"Our partnership with the Dream Foundation is all about the living expression of making sure our patients are able to have those experiences for closure and peace," explained Paige Parker.

Parker is the area sales manager for Amedisys Hospice.

For Myrtle it's been a battle against congestive heart failure, a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, that would eventually lead to in-home hospice care.

"The doctor said December I will be gone, of last year. I'm still here," added White, with a determined glare.

If there was any doubt how much fight Myrtle's still got in her, just try asking if any of her 13 grandchildren have made her a great grandmother yet.

"No!" as laughter erupted from behind the camera. "You are 62, right?" "No, I'm 26," replied White, now with a slight grin on her face.

And Myrtle promised to send us photos if she wins that jackpot.

Her message for everyone else out there: Treat every day as if it's your last, because it just might be.

Dream Foundation serves more than 2,500 dreams each year across the country. They rely on a network of volunteers, sponsors and individual donors.

