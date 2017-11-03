South Bossier City woman safe after threatening to harm herself

A South Bossier woman is safe following a situation where police had to step in.

Officers got the call before 2 p.m. on Friday to Bluebell Drive in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

According to BCPD spokesman Mark Natale, the woman was threatening to harm herself and was alone in the home.

Natale said that the woman came out of the home without incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.