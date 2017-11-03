Man arrested, accused of Shreveport burglary spree

Shreveport police have a man in custody accused of breaking into several vehicles in the Highland and South Highlands neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police were called out just before 7 a.m. to the 200 block of Dalzell Street for a report of a suspicious man reportedly pulling door handles and entering vehicles parked on the block.

When officers arrived, the took 17-year-old Sinclair Baldwin into custody.

Investigators believe Baldwin traveled the Highland and South Highlands neighborhoods between Centenary Boulevard and Gilbert Drive allegedly burglarizing vehicles along his way.

Officers found burglarized vehicles on Dalzell Street, Wilkinson Street, Dudley Drive, and Dillard Street and Baldwin was reportedly in possession of stolen property taken during the alleged burglaries.

Much of the property was returned to its owners but, investigators say they have several items that have not been claimed.

Police urge neighbors in the area to check their cars and property and contact police if they believe their property was burglarized.

Baldwin was charged with nine counts of simple burglary and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

