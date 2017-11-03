Texarkana, AR man arrested, accused of several burglaries

Imagine of man accused of breaking into several Texarkana, AR vehicles. (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department)

A Texarkana, AR man was arrested in connection with several local burglaries.

Texarkana AR police say there were numerous breaking or entering of vehicles reports in recent months.

On October 31, police identified the suspect in the crimes as 31-year-old Marquis Robinson from Bastrop, LA.

Police discovered Robinson also had outstanding warrants for attempted homicide in Louisiana.

Robinson was arrested after police searched his Texarkana, AR home.

Police say three firearms, a large amount of marijuana and electronic scales were found in the possession of Robinson, who is a convicted felon.

One of the firearms was reported stolen in a recent burglary of a vehicle.

The investigation revealed Robinson was also responsible for three commercial burglaries of businesses in Texarkana, AR., according to police.

Robinson was charged with 3 counts of commercial burglary, 16 counts of breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of weapon by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a hold for the felony warrants from Louisiana.

Robinson was taken to the Miller County Detention Center.

