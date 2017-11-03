4 arrested after deputies find stolen items

One man and three teens face charges in Bowie County after deputies say they found the group with stolen items including a firearm.

The Bowie County Sheriff's Office says deputies got a call around 1:45 a.m. on Halloween about a suspicious vehicle at the E-Z Mart in the 6400 block of Richmond Road.

Deputies found the four in the car and noticed the grip of a handgun sticking out from under the back of the driver's sear.

A key and key fob for a Dodge Ram and locked Vault Box were located while securing this firearm, according to deputies.

Deputies went back to the Arnold Road area to try and find where the items believed to be stolen came from. They found numerous vehicles that had doors open and had been rummaged through but did not find the owner of the key, key fob and vault box.

Deputies drove around with the key fob until they found the vehicle on Copper Ridge Drive. The owner confirmed they key and key fob belonged to him and gave the correct combination to the vault box.

The owner also told deputies a $50 bill was stolen out of his vehicle. A single fifty dollar bill was located in the pocket of 21-year-old Teddrick Trayron Solomon's pants.

The handgun was later found to have been taken the same night from a vehicle on Maryland Drive.

Solomon and all three juveniles were arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle.

The three juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility and Solomon was taken to the Bi-State Jail.

Solomon’s bond was set at $10,000. for each charge.

