Car owner chases suspected car thieves

Shreveport police are investigating after a man chased a pair of suspected thieves who took off in his car Friday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Centenary Blvd. and Taliaferro Drive.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says she was riding with the Shreveport police warrants unit when they noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and a pickup truck chasing after it.

Moments later, police got a report of a man chasing his stolen vehicle.

Cpl. Willhite says the vehicle stopped at Oak Meadows in 1900 block of Centenary Blvd and 2 people got out.

Shreveport police warrants units, Shreveport city marshall's office, and patrol officers just so happened to be in the area already and were able to set up a perimeter, according to Cpl. Willhite.

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody. The passenger got away.

Police were able to recover other stolen items inside the vehicle that they believe was taken during at least one separate burglary.

The suspect, believed to be a teenager, is facing auto theft and burglary charges.

