Shreveport federal courthouse renamed after late judge

The U.S. Judiciary and the U.S. General Services Administration renamed the United States Courthouse in Shreveport Friday morning.

The building was named after late U.S. District Judge Tom Stagg, who was instrumental in the design and construction of what has become a city and regional landmark.

At 10:30 a.m., a ceremony marked its transition to the Tom Stagg Federal Building and the United States Courthouse.

A resolution regarding the naming of the building reads:

“United States District Judge Tom Stagg was instrumental in designing and obtaining funding for the construction of a United States Court House in Shreveport."

The building houses not only the court and its judges but myriad associated federal entities.

The resolution goes on to say Stagg "testified before Congress and maintained a daily supervisory presence during the construction of the courthouse.”

Thomas Eaton Stagg Jr. was an attorney, businessman, politician, and jurist who served as a judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana from his appointment by President Richard M. Nixon in the spring of 1974 until his death in 2015, at age 92.

For his last 23 years on the bench, he held the title of "senior status."

“GSA is honored to memorialize Judge Stagg in this way and to serve the Court at this facility,” said GSA Acting Regional Commissioner James Ferracci.

During World War II, Judge Stagg was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star for Valor, a second Bronze Star for meritorious service and the Purple Heart with oak leaf cluster for wounds received in battle.

During the war, Stagg escaped death when a German bullet struck a Bible that he carried in a pocket.

After the war, Judge Stagg briefly attended Cambridge University in Great Britain and then the LSU Law Center, from which he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1949.

He practiced law with the firm of Hargrove, Guyton, Van Hook and Hargrove, as a solo practitioner and as a senior partner with Stagg, Cady, Johnson and Haygood and a successor firm, Stagg, Cady and Beard.

Judge Stagg will be forever remembered through the name of a courthouse he is largely responsible for erecting.

