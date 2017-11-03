Caddo students take ten day trip to Cuba

Students from the Pathways to Education Charter School don special shirts for their trip to Cuba (Source: KSLA)

Nine students from the Pathways to Education Charter School in Caddo will board a plane to Cuba Saturday morning, on an all expenses paid trip to immerse themselves in a foreign culture.

The group met Friday morning at the Shreveport Regional Airport to fly to Houston before heading to Cuba.

Student Jorden Perry says he had no idea he would ever get opportunities like this one.

"I was like Cuba? Wow. That's crazy. I was like you know what? I'm down with it. Lets do it," said Perry.

Principal John Keith says this trip would have been very difficult a few years ago, but better relations with Cuba and the U.S. have opened the door.

"They're going to be engaging in Cuban activities, going to Cuban restaurants, visiting Cuban landmarks, doing Cuban dances, all sorts of really really fun stuff," said Keith.

"And when they come back, hopefully this unique opportunity will stay with them for the rest of their lives and they'll have a more open mind about what's out there in the world."

The students will travel throughout the country with other American students as well as Cuban students and will return to the states on November 13.

