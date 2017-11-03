Winners announce for 2017's House for Hope - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Winners announce for 2017's House for Hope

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
STONEWALL, LA (KSLA) -

One Shreveport woman just became a brand new homeowner following the drawing for 2017's House for Hope.

Cissie Smith won the $385,000 four bedroom home in the Cathey Acres Subdivision in Stonewall.

There will be secondary prize drawings during KSLA News 12 at 5 p.m. and the big drawing for the home will be during KSLA News 12 at 6 p.m.

Other winners included:

  • Marla Hall of Shreveport won a barbecue pit.
  • Donna Carlisle of Bossier City won an iPad.
  • Brian Davlin of Stonewall won a TV
  • Glynna Poole of Shreveport won a $2,500 shopping spree to Lee Michael's Fine Jewelers.

The money donated will help one of four charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

If you haven't reserved your ticket yet, you still have until 2 p.m. to reserve the hundred dollar ticket.

