Shreveport woman wins house in 2017 House for Hope drawing - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport woman wins house in 2017 House for Hope drawing

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
STONEWALL, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport woman is a brand-new homeowner following the drawing for 2017's House for Hope.

Cissie Smith won the $385,000 four-bedroom house in the Cathey Acres subdivision in Stonewall.

Winners of other prizes include:

  • Marla Hall, of Shreveport, a barbecue pit
  • Donna Carlisle, of Bossier City, an iPad
  • Brian Davlin, of Stonewall, a TV
  • Glynna Poole, of Shreveport, a $2,500 shopping spree at Lee Michael's Fine Jewelers.

Money raised through House for Hope helps four charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly