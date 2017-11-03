Annual House for Hope drawing today - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Annual House for Hope drawing today

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
STONEWALL, LA (KSLA) -

The House for Hope giveaway is today, Friday, November 3, where you could win a house when you reserve a $100 ticket.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

The $385,000 four bedroom home in the Cathey Acres Subdivision in Stonewall is the grand prize that will be given away November 3rd.

There will be secondary prize drawings during KSLA News 12 at 5 p.m. and the big drawing for the home will be during KSLA News 12 at 6 p.m.

You can reserve your ticket here.

The money donated will help one of four charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

If you haven't reserved your ticket yet, you still have until 2 p.m. to reserve the hundred dollar ticket.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • House for Hope

    Spread hope in our community

    Spread hope in our community

    The 2017 House for Hope will benefit four local charities: Community Renewal International, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry, and Providence House

    More >>

    The 2017 House for Hope will benefit four local charities: Community Renewal International, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry, and Providence House

    More >>
Powered by Frankly