Annual House for Hope drawing today

The House for Hope giveaway is today, Friday, November 3, where you could win a house when you reserve a $100 ticket.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

The $385,000 four bedroom home in the Cathey Acres Subdivision in Stonewall is the grand prize that will be given away November 3rd.

There will be secondary prize drawings during KSLA News 12 at 5 p.m. and the big drawing for the home will be during KSLA News 12 at 6 p.m.

You can reserve your ticket here.

Checking out the #HouseforHope this morning in Stonewall. The big drawing is today! Reserve your ticket! @KSLA pic.twitter.com/BhceNkajZr — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) November 3, 2017

The money donated will help one of four charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

If you haven't reserved your ticket yet, you still have until 2 p.m. to reserve the hundred dollar ticket.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.