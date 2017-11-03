SPD: Man shot in ambush-style attack - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man is recovering after he was grazed in an ambush-style attack in Shreveport Thursday night.

Police say the man was driving along the 5300 block of Norton Avenue around 6 p.m. when he noticed two men get off the hood of a nearby car and walk towards him.

That's when they reportedly began shooting and grazed the victim's stomach.

Police are working to learn why the men targeted that one driver.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers. 

