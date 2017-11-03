Comments about photo cause stir on social media

Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media.

The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it Thursday afternoon.

We spoke with a publisher with LOLA Magazine who said the photo originally appeared in their magazine.

Statements attributed to Michael Turney Agency opposed the decision to publish the photo.

"This is why short guys can't model," the post started out.

"Any real editor would notice things like this, are we the only ones who sees how out of proportion this couple is?"

The remainder of the post was unflattering as well.

Later, this comment was posted under the business's name:

"I do not agree with the standard, I do have to follow the rules."

Equally clear were comments Facebook users posted in response to the post.

"Seriously, girl, have you seen this kid's other modeling photos? Looks like he walked straight out of an Abercrombie ad or from the pages of GQ. If this dude wants 6'2" waif-thin, barely-making-it-by-on-crackers-and-water models, he needs to head on up to NYC. We'll keep our good-looking southern boys here, thank you very much. ;)"

"You live in Shreveport. Calm down. I'm a Chicago based photographer and have worked in editorial for three years. Diversity is so important and that includes height. We are so over this ... in the fashion world that you need to look one certain way. It's boring and more importantly toxic."

"Mr. Turney, I feel sorry for you having such a small mind and cold heart. My son out-classes you in every way. He is smart, compassionate and so handsome. I am so very proud of Aubrey!"

The comments went on from there.

As of about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the post had been shared 321 times and had drawn nearly 350 comments.

Sometime within the ensuing 45 minutes, the original posting was taken down.

And users could only see:

