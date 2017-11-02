Caddo Parish employees investigated for dumping dead dog

Caddo Parish employees are being investigated by the parish leaders, accused of dumping a dead dog along a rural parish road.



"I noticed a vehicle come by and it looked like it had a deer in the back," witnessed Ashley Cage who lives on Flournoy Lucas Road, just outside the Shreveport city limits near the old GM plant.



"They jumped out and unloaded it and threw it in the ditch," Cage adds.



After the large heavy duty pickup truck with a black flat bed and lift gate sped away, Cage took a closer look. That's when she say a gray colored pit bull laying along the tree line in the bushes.



"If I could have caught them, no words can describe what would have gone down," a furious Cage explains.



After learning the Caddo Parish Solid Waste department is responsible for picking up deceased animals along roads, she called them to have the dog picked up and to ask questions about Wednesday's incident.



"I got a lady on the phone," recalls Cage.



"I asked her if she got a call about a deceased dog in my area yesterday and she said they did. She said, 'I believe it was a pit bull'."



It's then when Cage said she piece it all together, that it was two parish solid waste workers that she had seen dumping the dog shortly after they were dispatched to pick it up at a nearby location.



"They know they're in the wrong. Something is not right about this whole situation," Cage angrily shared.



Repeated calls and emails to the solid waste department by KSLA News 12's Doug Warner were not returned for hours. Eventually, the Caddo Parish spokesperson Krystle Grindley called, confirming a Caddo Parish vehicle was involved in Wednesday's incident that was witnessed by Cage.



It reads:

"The standard operating procedure of the Parish's solid waste department is to dispose of any litter, including deceased animals, at the Woolworth Road Landfill. That procedure was not followed in this instance. The Parish is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine what occurred and to prevent this from happening in the future."



A waste management crew arrived on Flournoy Lucas Road at around 1pm Wednesday to finally remove the dog.

