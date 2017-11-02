2 Caddo Parish employees suspected of dumping dead dog

Caddo leaders are investigating allegations that parish employees dumped a dead dog along a rural road.

"I noticed a vehicle come by, and it looked like it had a deer in the back," said Ashley Cage, who lives on Flournoy Lucas Road near the former GM plant just outside the Shreveport city limits.

"They jumped out and unloaded it and threw it in the ditch."

After the large, heavy-duty pickup with a black, flat bed and lift gate sped away, Cage took a closer look.

That's when she say a gray pit bull laying along the tree line in the bushes.

"If I could have caught them, no words can describe what would have gone down," a furious Cage explained.

After learning that Caddo Parish's solid waste department is responsible for picking up deceased animals along roads, she called them to have the dog picked up and to ask questions about Wednesday's incident.

"I got a lady on the phone," Cage recalled.

"I asked her if she got a call about a deceased dog in my area yesterday. And she said they did. She said, 'I believe it was a pit bull'."

Cage said it was then that she pieced it all together. She concluded that it was two parish solid waste workers she had seen dumping the dog shortly after they were dispatched to pick it up at a nearby location.

"They know they're in the wrong. Something is not right about this whole situation," Cage shared angrily.

For hours, repeated calls and emails to the solid waste department by KSLA News 12's Doug Warner were not returned.

Eventually, Caddo Parish spokeswoman Krystle Grindley called and confirmed that a Caddo Parish vehicle was involved in the incident Cage witnessed Wednesday.

Grindley also provided the following statement by email:

"The standard operating procedure of the Parish's solid waste department is to dispose of any litter, including deceased animals, at the Woolworth Road Landfill. That procedure was not followed in this instance. The Parish is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine what occurred and to prevent this from happening in the future."

A waste management crew arrived on Flournoy Lucas Road about 1 p.m. Wednesday to remove the dog.

