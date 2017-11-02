People in Many without water after major leak

People in Many are without water Thursday afternoon after a major water leak. (Source: Town of Many Facebook)

People in Many are without water Thursday afternoon after a major water leak.

It happened on Dillion and Shreveport Highway around noon.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said there are no road closures at this time.

Many city workers are trying to stop the water leak.

Deputies say it is unclear how long the water will be turned off.

The town will be under a boil advisory once the water is back on, according to the Town of Many Facebook post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.