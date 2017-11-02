People in Many without water after major leak

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
