Many, LA under boil advisory after major leak

The city of Many, LA is under a boil advisory following a major water leak Thursday afternoon.

The water leak happened near the intersection of Dillion and Shreveport Highway around noon.

The two water mains that broke were repaired, according to a release from the Many mayor's office.

The release went on to say crews would be flushing lines until they get good chlorinated water through the system which will cause low pressure throughout the town.

The Many water system was placed under a boil advisory until further notice.

