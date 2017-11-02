Veteran concerned with change to bus stop at VA hospital

The bus stop was moved from the VA property to across the street at Stoner Avenue and Easy Street. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

SporTran's new inter-modal building will open soon. And with will come changes to the bus routes.

But some riders aren't happy about those changes.

All the SporTran bus routes will change Nov. 12 as part of the revision plans.

SporTran Director Dinero Washington says that the national average for bus stops is to have one every four blocks but Shreveport has an average of one every two blocks.

"It's not fair when citizens have to ride behind my buses and we stop at every block. And it's not fair to other citizens who are catching the bus and have to walk long distances," said Washington. "So we're trying to do something that's a balance between the two for all citizens of Shreveport."

Washington says they have reduced the number of stops to about one every 3 blocks.

One of the stops changing is at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. The stop will move down a hill and across the street to Stoner Avenue at Easy Street.

Veteran Calvin Carter says it will be a major inconvenience to veterans to have to cross the street and go up the hill.

"If they drop us off down here, what about the veterans who are in wheelchairs and scooters that have to go up the hill?"

Carter also says it's made worse when you consider the cold and wet weather approaching.

"For a veteran to go up a hill like that? No.

"In times of war, we had to do that; but now we're not in a war."

Washington says they are working with the VA to ensure they have a shuttle for veterans to get to the top of the hill.

Carter says that still can be troublesome.

"You getting off of one bus, with your scooter or wheelchair, you roll across the street and wait to get on another just to go what? 100 something yards up the hill. That's good, but that's kind of inconvenient to me." said Carter. "Cause when you get on one, you should just stay on that one until you get where you're going."

Washington says he hopes the stop is only temporary and that they will work with the VA to possibly get another bus stop back at the top of the hill.

"It may not be the exact location as the stop is in at the current placement on the VA property. But in the future we will look to see what's a better location," said Washington. "Working with the VA staff, working with our team to find that common ground."

Washington says this isn't the first time this particular bus stop has been moved.

"Veterans have been able to maneuver to the veterans hospital from the location we will be serving from. But we do want to make sure that all stops are convenient, so we are looking a plan of action of how we can serve the citizens better."

He said they had to move the stop before when the building was under construction.

