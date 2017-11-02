Convicted killer being investigated for alleged crime at prison rodeo

A Shreveport man serving life on a murder conviction at David Wade Correctional Center is at the center of a criminal investigation following an undisclosed incident at the Angola prison rodeo, authorities says.

Laderrick Davis was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Thomas Sanders in 1996.

Sanders was found dead face down in a Youree Drive parking lot. He had been shot once in his back.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections and West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office are saying little about what happened at the prison rodeo in October.

But Erin Foster, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told KSLA that Davis is under investigation by authorities following an alleged incident.

Ken Pastorick, spokesman for the Department of Corrections, would only say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

He said he could not comment on any inmate or other circumstance surrounding the case.

No incident report has been filed, and no arrest has been made, according to Foster, who said that is normal in an incident where authorities still are investigating.

Foster told KSLA News 12 that more information may be available later this week.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.