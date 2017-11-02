Fed up, homeowner shoots alleged robber who later dies

The homeowner has told KSLA News 12 that a gunman was trying to rob him. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting Nov. 2 at a residence on Arkansas Highway 196 at Miller County Road 290 in Genoa. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The man who was shot in a Southwest Arkansas residence has died.

The 81-year-old who owns the home where the shooting occurred says he shot a gunman who was trying to rob him.

And Buddy Cates says he has been robbed a half dozen times in the past 10 months.

"Whoever got the biggest gun and fastest will be boss when it is all said and done. ... In this case, it was me."

A Sheriff's Office spokesman has confirmed for KSLA News 12 that deputies have responded to multiple calls to Cates' home.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Genoa Road (Arkansas Highway 196) at Miller County Road 290 in Genoa.

That's about a quarter mile west of Genoa Grocery.

The wounded man was taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he later died.

"I walked outside the door, and he was standing right there with a big pistol," Cates said. "I had my hand in my pocket on my pistol, and the battle was on."

Authorities say multiple shots were fired.

Cates estimates that he and the other man each fired their guns six to eight times.

Detectives recovered two guns at the scene of the shooting.

The homeowner has been interviewed by Miller County sheriff's detectives.

No charge has been filed.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Texarkana at (870) 793-7867.

You do not have to give Crime Stoppers your name. And you could get up to $1,000 if your information results in an arrest and indictment.

