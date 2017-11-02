Children treated after wreck involving Caddo school bus

we have to take everything seriously, especially when there is a collision and especially when there are kids involved," a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A Caddo school bus clipped a utility trailer, sending some people to a hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 3:19 p.m. at Midway Avenue at Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Children were among those being treated in the wake of the accident involving Caddo school bus 15, authorities said.

No major injuries have been reported.

The wreck caused very minor damage to the bus.

Even so, Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded as if it was a mass casualty event.

"We have to take everything seriously, especially when there is a collision and especially when there are kids involved," Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

On the bus were at least 25 people.

Fire Department protocol calls for such a response anytime that many people are involved in an accident.

At one point, the Fire Department had 19 units on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.