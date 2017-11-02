Children being treated in wake of Caddo school bus wreck

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
When a child bit into a KitKat collected while trick-or-treating, there was a needle embedded in the candy. The incident caused panic throughout the community.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
