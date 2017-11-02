Children being treated in wake of Caddo school bus wreck

A Caddo school bus clipped a utility trailer, sending some people to a hospital.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 3:19 p.m. at Midway Avenue at Mansfield Road in Shreveport.

Children are among those being treated in the wake of the accident involving Caddo school bus 15, authorities said.

No major injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

