Caddo school bus accident leads to Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Response

we have to take everything seriously, especially when there is a collision and especially when there are kids involved," a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

An accident between a Caddo Parish school bus and a commercial trailer led to a massive response from emergency personnel.

It turns out, when you have an accident with at least 5 people sent to the hospital in Louisiana it leads to what's called a mass casualty incident, or M.C.I.

An Army of emergency responders all converged on the intersection of Midway Avenue and Mansfield Road in Shreveport after a commercial freight hauling trailer clipped the side of Caddo Parish school bus 15, with 26 students aboard.

"Some of them were screaming and yelling. And the bus driver told them to be quiet," said bus passenger Josiah Sumers.

We're told 16 of the middle schoolers wanted to be checked out. When five students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital that was enough to trigger what's called a mass casualty incident.

"And the bus did have very minor damage on it. However, we have to take everything seriously, especially when there's a collision, especially when there's kids involved," explained fire department spokesman Clarence Reese.

Josiah Sumers was able to call his grandmother after the accident.

"I answered the phone and he said that he was in a bus accident. A big truck had hit the bus," recalled Mattie Anderson.

Anderson said she immediately rushed to the scene fearing the worst, telling us, "Well, when you say a big truck hit someone yeah, you're thinking, 'Oh Lord.'"

Anderson was relieved to see much of the response was precautionary.

With the accident happening just a hundred yards or so from Caddo School District headquarters, it didn't take long for Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree to arrive and check out the scene for himself.

"It appears that this vehicle with the trailer was looking to turn and the trailer may have hopped out and sideswiped the side of the bus," explained Dr. Goree.

Now, many tell us they're just grateful no one was seriously hurt.

According to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, there are 5 mass casualty incident levels.

A level 1 incident, like this bus accident, involves 5-to-10 patients while a level 5 M.C.I. involves more than 1,000 and requires statewide resources.

