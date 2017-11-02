Burn bans dropped for some of the ArkLaTex

Drought conditions continue, but the most recent update does not reflect rain received earlier this week

Rain earlier this week has helped ease the dry conditions around the ArkLaTex. Several parishes and counties around the ArkLaTex have dropped their burn bans, most notably Caddo and Bossier parishes in Louisiana. Desoto Parish in Louisiana, Panola and Gregg counties in Texas, and Hempstead County in Arkansas have also dropped their burn bans in the last couple of days.

Burn bans remain in effect for the following areas:

Louisiana

Red River Parish

Webster Parish

Texas

Marion County

Rusk County

Harrison County

Red River County

Arkansas

Little River County

Lafayette County

Columbia County

The latest drought update came out today, however the data cut-off time for rainfall is Tuesday morning, so it does not reflect the rain that was received late Tuesday into Wednesday. It still shows Moderate drought conditions for areas along and north of I-20.

We may see some improvement when next week's update comes out, however, the heaviest rain we picked up this week fell mostly south of I-20 instead of where it was needed the most.

