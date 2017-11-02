Burn bans dropped for some of the ArkLaTex

Rain earlier this week has helped ease the dry conditions around the ArkLaTex. Several parishes and counties around the ArkLaTex have dropped their burn bans, most notably Caddo and Bossier parishes in Louisiana. Desoto Parish in Louisiana, Panola and Gregg counties in Texas, and Hempstead County in Arkansas have also dropped their burn bans in the last couple of days.
Burn bans remain in effect for the following areas:
Louisiana
Red River Parish
Webster Parish
Texas
Marion County
Rusk County
Harrison County
Red River County
Arkansas
Little River County
Lafayette County
Columbia County
The latest drought update came out today, however the data cut-off time for rainfall is Tuesday morning, so it does not reflect the rain that was received late Tuesday into Wednesday. It still shows Moderate drought conditions for areas along and north of I-20.
We may see some improvement when next week's update comes out, however, the heaviest rain we picked up this week fell mostly south of I-20 instead of where it was needed the most.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.