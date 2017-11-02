Head-on collision in ETX kills 2 AR residents, injures another

Authorities say two people were killed and another was hurt when these two cars collided head-on Nov. 2 in East Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A head-on collision in East Texas has claimed the lives of two Arkansas residents.

Another Arkansas resident was hurt in the wreck Thursday afternoon on Highway 8 about three miles north of New Boston.

Authorities were alerted to the accident about 1:15 p.m.

The identities of those involved in the wreck have not yet been released.

Authorities will only say that they are from Sevier and Little River counties.

Investigators say they were told by a witness that a car traveling north on Hwy. 8 veered into the southbound lane.

The southbound vehicle then crossed into the northbound lane.

When the driver of the northbound vehicle corrected, the witness told authorities, the two cars collided head-on.

Emergency crews still are on the scene.

And traffic is down to one lane.

Further details about the wreck are not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

